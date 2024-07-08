Stars - Cara Delevingne gets on the nerves of institutional marriage

Model and actress Cara Delevingne (31) is not a fan of marriage. "I believe I belong to the homosexuals for whom marriage is a little irritating - why do we have to subscribe to this very old idea of signing a contract?", replied the Brit in an interview with "The Times" in London when asked if she and her singer girlfriend, Leah Mason, wanted to get married. She prefers the idea of a "spiritual connection", said Delevingne. "The relationship comes first for me." If marriage goes hand in hand with that, that's fine. At any rate, she wants a family.

Delevingne and Mason have been a couple for about two years. As the model told "Vogue" a year ago, they had gone to the same boarding school years ago. They met again at a concert twelve years later. "I am so happy to have found the perfect person with whom I can endure the ups and downs of life", wrote Delevingne on her second anniversary at the beginning of June on Instagram. "I can't imagine a life without you."

Delevingne would rather not go back to Britain. "I love being in America", she said. In March, her villa in Los Angeles was destroyed by a fire, Delevingne was not at home at the time. "That's really devastating, but everyone was safe."

