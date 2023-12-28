Former Minister of Transport - Car toll: German government waives lawsuit against Scheuer
The Federal Ministry of Transport is not taking legal action against former head of department Andreas Scheuer (CSU) over the consequential costs of the failed car toll. As the ministry announced on Thursday, it is following an expert opinion that advises against legal action due to possible liability claims.
Source: www.stern.de