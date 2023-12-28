Skip to content
Car toll: German government waives lawsuit against Scheuer

The Federal Ministry of Transport is not taking legal action against former head of department Andreas Scheuer (CSU) over the consequential costs of the failed car toll. As the ministry announced on Thursday, it is following an expert opinion that advises against legal action due to possible...

Former Federal Minister of Transport Andreas Scheuer (CSU). Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
The Federal Ministry of Transport is not taking legal action against former head of department Andreas Scheuer (CSU) over the consequential costs of the failed car toll. As the ministry announced on Thursday, it is following an expert opinion that advises against legal action due to possible liability claims.

