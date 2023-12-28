Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
Hot-TopicsNewsgermanycsucar tollandreas scheuertraffictollfederal ministry of transportationfollow-up costsberlin

Car toll: German government waives lawsuit against former transport minister Scheuer

The Federal Ministry of Transport is not taking legal action against former head of department Andreas Scheuer (CSU) over the consequential costs of the failed car toll. As the ministry announced on Thursday, it is following an expert opinion that advises against legal action due to possible...

 and  Ksenia Johnson
1 min read

Car toll: German government waives lawsuit against former transport minister Scheuer

The Federal Ministry of Transport is not taking legal action against former head of department Andreas Scheuer (CSU) over the consequential costs of the failed car toll. As the ministry announced on Thursday, it is following an expert opinion that advises against legal action due to possible liability claims.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

Latest