Car toll: Federal government will not sue former transport minister Scheuer

The car toll was a prestige project of the CSU in the federal government and failed spectacularly. The state was left with a bill in the millions - the former minister is now not threatened with legal action as a result.

The Federal Ministry of Transport is not taking legal action against former head of department Andreas Scheuer (CSU) over the follow-up costs of the failed car toll. As the ministry announced on Thursday, it is following an expert opinion that advises against legal action due to possible liability claims.

The independent experts came to the conclusion that liability arising from an official relationship under public law could be considered, the ministry explained. At the same time, however, they pointed out "the very considerable litigation risk and the justified doubts about the enforceability of possible claims". The ministry is following the recommendation in order to prevent further damage to taxpayers. At the same time, it emphasized: "Irrespective of this, the undisputed political responsibility of former Federal Minister Scheuer remains."

Prestige project of the CSU

The car toll - a prestige project of the CSU in the then federal government - was stopped as illegal by the European Court of Justice (ECJ) in 2019. Scheuer was Minister of Transport at the time. As a result, the federal government had to pay 243 million euros in damages to the once intended operators. This was the result of an agreement following arbitration proceedings.

The current Minister of Transport, Volker Wissing (FDP), commissioned the expert opinion in July 2023 to examine whether liability claims against his predecessor Scheuer exist and can be enforced in court.

