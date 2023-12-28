Skip to content
Car toll: Federal government will not sue former transport minister Scheuer

Former Transport Minister Andreas Scheuer avoids a lawsuit by the federal government as a result of the failed car toll. The federal government is refraining from taking legal action due to possible liability claims.

Former Transport Minister Andreas Scheuer was criticized for the failed car toll. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
The Federal Ministry of Transport is not taking legal action against former head of department Andreas Scheuer (CSU) over the consequential costs of the failed car toll. According to the ministry, it is following an expert opinion that advises against legal action due to possible liability claims.

