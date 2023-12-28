Legal dispute - Car toll: Federal government will not sue former transport minister Scheuer
The Federal Ministry of Transport is not taking legal action against former head of department Andreas Scheuer (CSU) over the consequential costs of the failed car toll. According to the ministry, it is following an expert opinion that advises against legal action due to possible liability claims.
