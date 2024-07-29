Skip to content
Car supplier Webasto increases profit

 and  Ann Bradley
1 min read

Webasto, a car supplier, announces initial success of its cost-cutting program. Revenue may have slightly decreased in the first half, but significant cost reductions have led to a substantial increase in profits. The roof systems manufacturer announced this in Stockdorf near Munich. No figures were given.

So far, job cuts have been achieved through natural attrition. "Additionally, we are pursuing a very restrictive policy on new hires," said CEO Holger Engelmann.

Last year, Webasto, with 16,600 employees and stagnant revenue of 4.6 billion euros, managed to break even, announcing significant job cuts as a result.

"Times of steady growth are over," said Engelmann, also hinting at a tougher stance towards car manufacturers: "The terms of contracts from pre-crisis times are no longer sustainable. Given the enormous price fluctuations and highly volatile demand in the context of series projects, we need to readjust our business relationships."

Other departments within Webasto have been asked to adjust their budgets due to the company's focus on cost-reducement. The CEO's strategy also includes exploring opportunities for partnerships with other companies, aiming for efficiency gains.

