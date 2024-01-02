Emergencies - Car stuck in flood water: Two people rescued

Two people got stuck in floodwater in their car and had to be rescued. A man drove across a blocked road in Celle on Tuesday afternoon, as the fire department reported in the evening. The driver and his passenger were only able to get out of the car after emergency services from the German Life Saving Association had pushed the car back onto the bank.

Emergency services have already had to rescue people in Lower Saxony several times in recent days because they had ignored road closures. Fire departments have been appealing for days to take road closures and flood warnings seriously.

