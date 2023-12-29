Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsemergencylower saxonyfire departmentmeppenemergenciesemsfloodcar

Car stuck in Ems floodwater near Meppen

A man got his car stuck in the Ems floodwater in Meppen. Firefighters had to rescue the man on Friday, who was no longer able to free himself from his situation under his own power, as a fire department spokesperson said in the evening. The man had driven over a closed farm track through a...

 and  Grigoriy Williams
1 min read
A blue light shines on the roof of a fire department vehicle. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
A blue light shines on the roof of a fire department vehicle. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Emergency - Car stuck in Ems floodwater near Meppen

A man got his car stuck in the Ems floodwater in Meppen. Firefighters had to rescue the man on Friday, who was no longer able to free himself from his situation under his own power, as a fire department spokesperson said in the evening. The man had driven over a closed farm track through a flood trough and then got stuck.

The masses of water were so strong that it was not possible to rescue him by boat. In the meantime, a special vehicle from the Bundeswehr fire department had also been alerted. In the end, two firefighters in special suits pulled the man out of the floodwater on foot. The car remained in the floods as it was too dangerous to rescue it. Only a few days ago, there had been a similar rescue operation in the same place, said the fire department spokesman.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

A man lights a firecracker on New Year's Eve. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Osterholz fears disaster tourism on New Year's Eve

The district of Osterholz fears that there will be many onlookers in the flood area on New Year's Eve. "Please show consideration for the people and their belongings in the affected area and do not enter these areas," appealed district administrator Bernd Lütjen (SPD) on Friday. The work of the...

 and  John Stellmacher
Members Public

Latest