Emergency - Car stuck in Ems floodwater near Meppen

A man got his car stuck in the Ems floodwater in Meppen. Firefighters had to rescue the man on Friday, who was no longer able to free himself from his situation under his own power, as a fire department spokesperson said in the evening. The man had driven over a closed farm track through a flood trough and then got stuck.

The masses of water were so strong that it was not possible to rescue him by boat. In the meantime, a special vehicle from the Bundeswehr fire department had also been alerted. In the end, two firefighters in special suits pulled the man out of the floodwater on foot. The car remained in the floods as it was too dangerous to rescue it. Only a few days ago, there had been a similar rescue operation in the same place, said the fire department spokesman.

Source: www.stern.de