Car runs red light: Injured in collision with light rail vehicle

Two people have been injured in a collision between a car and a light rail vehicle in Stuttgart-Süd. A 62-year-old man turned right in his car at a red light on Saturday evening for an as yet unexplained reason, police said on Sunday. The driver of the car and the 55-year-old driver of the...

Two people have been injured in a collision between a car and a light rail vehicle in Stuttgart-Süd. A 62-year-old man turned right in his car at a red light on Saturday evening for an as yet unexplained reason, police said on Sunday. The driver of the car and the 55-year-old driver of the streetcar were slightly injured in the accident. The fire department evacuated the streetcar, which was carrying around 60 passengers. None of the passengers were injured. The ambulance service took the two injured men to hospital.

Source: www.stern.de

