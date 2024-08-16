- Car rams tree: 66-year-old seriously injured

In the Gifhorn district, a 66-year-old driver sustained severe injuries after colliding with a tree. On Thursday afternoon, the woman, driving her car in the Mahrenholz district of Groß Oesing, inexplicably veered into oncoming traffic, according to police. An oncoming driver managed to swerve but also ended up in the opposite lane, quickly returning to their correct side. The 66-year-old then crossed the median and crashed into a tree. She was trapped in her vehicle and had to be extricated by firefighters. She was taken to the hospital. The B4 highway was temporarily closed.

The incident on the B4 highway resulted in some tense moments as traffic had to be re Route, due to the clashes of vehicles caused by the 66-year-old's erratic driving. Despite the swerving maneuvers of other drivers to avoid a collision, uncomfortable clashes between vehicles occurred.

