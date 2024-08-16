Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsClashes

Car rams tree: 66-year-old seriously injured

Every driver's nightmare: A car coming at them head-on in their lane. This causes a serious accident in the district of Gifhorn.

 and  Viktoria Klein
1 min read
A driver of a car ends up in the wrong lane in the district of Gifhorn, then crashes into a tree....
A driver of a car ends up in the wrong lane in the district of Gifhorn, then crashes into a tree. She is seriously injured.

- Car rams tree: 66-year-old seriously injured

In the Gifhorn district, a 66-year-old driver sustained severe injuries after colliding with a tree. On Thursday afternoon, the woman, driving her car in the Mahrenholz district of Groß Oesing, inexplicably veered into oncoming traffic, according to police. An oncoming driver managed to swerve but also ended up in the opposite lane, quickly returning to their correct side. The 66-year-old then crossed the median and crashed into a tree. She was trapped in her vehicle and had to be extricated by firefighters. She was taken to the hospital. The B4 highway was temporarily closed.

The incident on the B4 highway resulted in some tense moments as traffic had to be re Route, due to the clashes of vehicles caused by the 66-year-old's erratic driving. Despite the swerving maneuvers of other drivers to avoid a collision, uncomfortable clashes between vehicles occurred.

Read also:

Comments

Related

American musician Ashnikko delivered a sole live appearance in Germany.
German Federal States

The Commencement of MS Dockville Festival Fuses Pop-Forward Futurism and Rock Music

Joyful atmosphere in Hamburg - The Commencement of MS Dockville Festival Fuses Pop-Forward Futurism and Rock Music A multitude of onlookers commenced the Pop and Art Festival MS Dockville in Hamburg-Wilhelmsburg on a Friday evening, set against a captivating industrial landscape. Starting from the afternoon, the locale had been swarming

 and  James Williams
Members Public

Latest

American musician Ashnikko delivered a sole live appearance in Germany.
German Federal States

The Commencement of MS Dockville Festival Fuses Pop-Forward Futurism and Rock Music

Joyful atmosphere in Hamburg - The Commencement of MS Dockville Festival Fuses Pop-Forward Futurism and Rock Music A multitude of onlookers commenced the Pop and Art Festival MS Dockville in Hamburg-Wilhelmsburg on a Friday evening, set against a captivating industrial landscape. Starting from the afternoon, the locale had been swarming

 and  James Williams
Members Public