District of Rastatt - Car overturns: two people injured, dog dead

A car has overturned near Bühl (Rastatt district) - two people have been injured and a dog has died. According to the police, the 44-year-old driver left the road on Friday night for reasons that are as yet unclear. The car then overturned and landed on its roof in the grass verge. The driver and his 54-year-old female passenger were taken to hospital with minor injuries. Their dog died.

Press release

Source: www.stern.de