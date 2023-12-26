Accident - Car overturns: two injured
Two women were injured, one of them seriously, in a traffic accident on state road 121 in Lockstedt (Steinburg district) early on Tuesday morning.
According to police information, the two were traveling in a car when the driver drove onto the shoulder of the road. The car then skidded and overturned. The vehicle then came to a halt in a field next to the road.
The driver suffered serious injuries in the accident, the passenger minor injuries. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.
Source: www.stern.de