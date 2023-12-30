Hanover - Car overturns on highway: three injured

Three people have been injured in a traffic accident on the Autobahn 2 near Hanover - one woman seriously. A car overturned at the junction of the A2 and A37 on Saturday night and came to a halt on the grass verge, according to the fire department. The seriously injured 58-year-old female driver was freed from the car by the emergency services. Two passengers were slightly injured. The highway towards Dortmund was completely closed. A rescue helicopter was also deployed. The course of the accident initially remained unclear.

Source: www.stern.de