Car overturns on A20: Driver slightly injured

A driver who overturned his car on the A20 was only slightly injured. The 59-year-old had an accident early on Sunday morning shortly after the Neukloster junction in the direction of Rostock. According to the police, he had wanted to avoid a wild animal in his car and therefore veered off the...

A driver who overturned his car on the A20 was only slightly injured. The 59-year-old had an accident early on Sunday morning shortly after the Neukloster junction in the direction of Rostock. According to the police, he had wanted to avoid a wild animal in his car and therefore veered off the road to the right. The car overturned, but the 59-year-old was only slightly injured and only had to be treated briefly by the crew of an ambulance. His car, however, suffered total damage estimated at 35,000 euros.

