Fulda district - Car overturns after wildlife accident

A car overturned in a wild boar accident in eastern Hesse. The driver was slightly injured and the wild boar had to be shot. As reported by the East Hesse police headquarters, a 35-year-old man from the district of Fulda was driving his car near Großenlüder (Fulda district) on Sunday night when a wild boar suddenly crossed the road. This caused the car to leave the road and overturn on an embankment. "The wild boar was injured by the collision, so it had to be put out of its misery by the local gamekeeper," the officers reported. The car was no longer roadworthy and was towed away.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de