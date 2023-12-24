Skip to content
Car overturns: 90-year-old and 63-year-old injured

Two women were seriously injured in the Saale-Holzland district when their car first hit a street lamp, then overturned and ended up on its roof. According to police reports on Sunday, the 63-year-old driver and her 90-year-old passenger were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

An ambulance on a mission. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Saale-Holzland district - Car overturns: 90-year-old and 63-year-old injured

Two women were seriously injured in the Saale-Holzland district when their car first hit a street lamp, then overturned and ended up on its roof. According to police reports on Sunday, the 63-year-old driver and her 90-year-old passenger were taken to hospital with serious injuries. After the accident on Saturday in Crossen an der Elster, the fire department first had to free the women from the car. The police did not provide any information on the cause of the accident.

