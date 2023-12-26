Skip to content
Car overturns: 88-year-old dies in accident on A73

A driver has died in an accident on the A73 near Ebersdorf (Coburg district) in Upper Franconia. The 88-year-old left the road in his car on Monday afternoon for unknown reasons and crashed into a crash barrier, police said on Tuesday. The car then overturned several times on the embankment.

Despite the resuscitation measures initiated, the senior died at the scene of the accident. The public prosecutor's office ordered an expert to clarify the cause of the accident.

