Car - Car manufacturer Tesla promotes expansion of the factory site

The US electric car manufacturer Tesla is holding a road show to promote the planned expansion of its factory site. The series of five information events for local residents began on Tuesday in Grünheide. The car factory is located in the Brandenburg municipality. Tesla wants to build a freight depot, warehouses and a daycare center on an area next to the factory site. However, there are protests against the plans.

The development plan has not yet been approved. "We see a considerable advantage for the region if the development plan for the expansion is approved," Tesla told the German Press Agency. However, the Association for Nature and Landscape in Brandenburg - the citizens' initiative against Tesla - has criticized the plans to clear forest, among other things.

Announcement of the municipality of Grünheide Tesla plant Germany

Source: www.stern.de