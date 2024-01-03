Skip to content
Car leaves the road: 23-year-old seriously injured

A 23-year-old man drove off the road in Hesel (Leer district) and was seriously injured. The driver left the road on a left-hand bend on Tuesday for an initially unknown reason, according to police on Wednesday. The car then crashed into a hedge and was thrown back onto the road. The car came...

Leer district - Car leaves the road: 23-year-old seriously injured

A 23-year-old man drove off the road in Hesel ( Leer district) and was seriously injured. The driver left the road on a left-hand bend on Tuesday for an initially unknown reason, according to police on Wednesday. The car then crashed into a hedge and was thrown back onto the road. The car came to a halt there, according to the statement. The 23-year-old was seriously injured and taken to hospital. The investigation into the accident is ongoing.

