Schleswig-Flensburg - Car leaves the A7 and overturns: three injured

Three people were injured in an accident on the A7 northbound on Wednesday evening, one of them seriously. The car had crashed over a crash barrier into a field between Schuby and Tarp in the Schleswig-Flensburg district and overturned several times, according to a police spokesperson. There were three people in the car. Two of them were slightly injured, one seriously. The ambulance service took them to hospital. It was not yet clear why the vehicle left the highway.

Source: www.stern.de