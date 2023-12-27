County of Rostock - Car leaves the A20: 34-year-old seriously injured

A 34-year-old man left the road in his car on the A20 just before the Sanitz junction ( Rostock district) and suffered serious injuries. He was driving on the highway from Rostock towards Stralsund on Wednesday evening, according to the police. His car ended up in a ditch and the 34-year-old was freed from the car by the fire department. The man was seriously injured and taken to Rostock University Hospital. The cause of the accident was initially unclear.

Source: www.stern.de