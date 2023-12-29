Vogtland district - Car lands in stream in accident: 62-year-old seriously injured

A 62-year-old woman driver has been seriously injured after driving her car into a stream. On Thursday afternoon in Auerbach in the Vogtland district, the woman drove her car off the road for unknown reasons and down a slope, police said on Friday. The car came to a halt in the stream after around 250 meters. The injured woman was taken to hospital.

Source: www.stern.de