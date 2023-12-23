Accidents - Car hits pedestrian on highway: man dies

A pedestrian has died after being hit by a car while crossing the Autobahn 3 near Frankfurt Airport. A police spokesman said on Saturday morning that the man had crossed the road on Friday night. It is not yet clear why he was on the highway. The spokesman was also initially unable to provide any information on the identity of the deceased. The 45-year-old driver of the car had suffered a shock and was being treated in hospital. The highway was closed in the direction of Würzburg for several hours.

