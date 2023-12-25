Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsaccidentstrafficcarsaarlandhomburgmain roadpolice

Car hits pedestrian on federal highway - 41-year-old dead

A pedestrian has been hit and fatally injured by a 56-year-old man's car on the B423 federal highway in Saarland. The 41-year-old died at the scene of the accident after the collision with the car shortly after leaving Homburg, according to the police. The accident occurred on Monday morning at...

 and  Max Becker
1 min read
A warning triangle stands near the scene of an accident. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
A warning triangle stands near the scene of an accident. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Saarpfalz district - Car hits pedestrian on federal highway - 41-year-old dead

A pedestrian has been hit and fatally injured by a 56-year-old man's car on the B423 federal highway in Saarland. The 41-year-old died at the scene of the accident after the collision with the car shortly after leaving Homburg, according to the police. The accident occurred on Monday morning at around 7.08 a.m. in the direction of Schwarzenbach. It was initially unclear why the pedestrian was on the road.

Police statement

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

A marker shows the water level. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Flood situation on the Mulde remains tense

The flood situation remains tense in parts of Saxony. On Christmas Day, the second-highest alert level three of the four-level scale was still in force at three gauging stations on the Mulde. Specifically, this affected Golzern near Grimma, the Freiberger Mulde near Leisnig and Kriebstein. The...

 and  Alex Stellmacher
Members Public

Latest