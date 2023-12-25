Saarpfalz district - Car hits pedestrian on federal highway - 41-year-old dead

A pedestrian has been hit and fatally injured by a 56-year-old man's car on the B423 federal highway in Saarland. The 41-year-old died at the scene of the accident after the collision with the car shortly after leaving Homburg, according to the police. The accident occurred on Monday morning at around 7.08 a.m. in the direction of Schwarzenbach. It was initially unclear why the pedestrian was on the road.

Police statement

Source: www.stern.de