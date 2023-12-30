Skip to content
Car hits oncoming traffic: two women in hospital

On the B104 between Lützow and Eulenkrug, a car drove into oncoming traffic and collided with a car. Two women were injured. A 53-year-old woman's car left the road on a left-hand bend on Saturday afternoon for reasons that are as yet unexplained and collided with the oncoming car of a...

Accident - Car hits oncoming traffic: two women in hospital

On the B104 between Lützow and Eulenkrug, a car drove into oncoming traffic and collided with a car. Two women were injured. A 53-year-old woman's car left the road on a left-hand bend on Saturday afternoon for reasons that are as yet unexplained and collided with the oncoming car of a 40-year-old woman, police said in the evening. The two cars came to a halt in the ditch and the 53-year-old woman's car also crashed into a tree. The two women were taken to hospital. According to the information provided, the 53-year-old woman was found to be under the influence of alcohol, so a blood sample was taken. The woman's driver's license was confiscated.

Source: www.stern.de

