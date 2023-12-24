Skip to content
Car hits man on A4: full closure

A car has hit a man on the hard shoulder of the A4 whose car had presumably broken down. The man was seriously injured in the accident behind Obersuhl in the municipality of Wildeck in eastern Hesse, according to the police. The highway was fully closed in the direction of Thuringia after the...

A car has hit a man on the hard shoulder of the A4 whose car had presumably broken down. The man was seriously injured in the accident behind Obersuhl in the municipality of Wildeck in eastern Hesse, according to the police. The highway was fully closed in the direction of Thuringia after the accident early on Sunday morning.

