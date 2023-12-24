Accidents - Car hits man on A4: full closure
A car has hit a man on the hard shoulder of the A4 whose car had presumably broken down. The man was seriously injured in the accident behind Obersuhl in the municipality of Wildeck in eastern Hesse, according to the police. The highway was fully closed in the direction of Thuringia after the accident early on Sunday morning.
Read also:
- A clan member is punished here
- Traffic lawyer warns: Don't talk to the police!
- Will he be convicted as Jutta's murderer after 37 years?
- He also wanted to kill his cousin
Source: www.stern.de