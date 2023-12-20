County of Ravensburg - Car hits eleven-year-old girl in Allgäu: seriously injured

A car driver has hit an eleven-year-old girl in the Allgäu region. The child suffered serious injuries, as the police reported on Wednesday evening. According to initial findings, the eleven-year-old had wanted to cross a district road near Isny (Ravensburg district). She was hit by the car of a 57-year-old woman and thrown away. The accident therefore occurred on Wednesday afternoon. The child was taken to hospital by a rescue helicopter. The driver of the car was not injured. Further details, such as the exact course of the accident, were not initially known. An expert is now to clarify this.

