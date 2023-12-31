Accident - Car goes up in flames in cemetery: Man dies

A car broke through a cemetery wall in central Hesse and burst into flames near a tree. The 28-year-old driver died at the scene of the accident in his vehicle, as reported by the Central Hesse Police Headquarters on Sunday.

The fatal accident occurred in the early morning between the villages of Hommertshausen and Mornshausen (Marburg-Biedenkopf district). The 28-year-old from Dautphetal drove off the paved country lane to the left on a side road for an as yet unexplained reason, the police reported.

The fire department, rescue services and police, including a police helicopter, were deployed. An expert is to determine the cause of the accident. The total damage was estimated at around 10,000 euros. The police are asking witnesses to come forward.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de