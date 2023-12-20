Accident - Car enters oncoming lane: cyclist seriously injured

A cyclist has been seriously injured in a head-on collision with a car on country road 532 in the Palatinate. The 63-year-old car driver crossed into the oncoming lane on a winding road on Wednesday and collided with the oncoming cyclist, police said in the evening. The cyclist was thrown from his bike and suffered serious injuries.

The accident happened between Neustadt and Haßloch. The police are investigating the exact course of events. Initial findings indicate that the car driver was under the influence of alcohol. The road was completely closed for two hours in the area of the accident. An expert was also called in, it was added.

