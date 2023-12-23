Burkau - Car drives on the highway at night without lights
Late on Friday evening, police pulled a van out of traffic on the Autobahn 4 near Burkau (Bautzen district) that was driving without lights. The Görlitz police department headlined its announcement on Saturday with the words "Flying blind on the highway". It was a technical defect, they said. Employees of the technical relief organization, who were assisting the police with Christmas traffic on the Autobahn 4, had become aware of the unlit vehicle.
