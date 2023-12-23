Burkau - Car drives on the highway at night without lights

Late on Friday evening, police pulled a van out of traffic on the Autobahn 4 near Burkau (Bautzen district) that was driving without lights. The Görlitz police department headlined its announcement on Saturday with the words "Flying blind on the highway". It was a technical defect, they said. Employees of the technical relief organization, who were assisting the police with Christmas traffic on the Autobahn 4, had become aware of the unlit vehicle.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de