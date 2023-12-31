Skip to content
Car driver survives rollover with minor injuries

A police emergency vehicle. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Traffic accident - Car driver survives rollover with minor injuries

A car overturned in a traffic accident in the Bad Dürkheim district on Sunday. The driver was slightly injured, as reported by the Grünstadt police station. The 28-year-old driver was traveling between Mertesheim and Asselheim on Sunday afternoon. In a right-hand bend, the 28-year-old overtook several vehicles despite the overtaking ban. Due to "excessive speed and the rain-soaked road", the car left the road, overturned and ended up in an adjacent field, according to the police.

The car was totaled to the tune of around 30,000 euros. Witnesses to the traffic accident are asked to contact the Grünstadt police station.

