Munich - Car driver seriously injured after collision with streetcar

A car driver collided with a streetcar in Munich and was seriously injured. The 55-year-old is said to have suffered an internal emergency during the journey and lost control of his car, according to the fire department. The driver of the streetcar braked hard on Monday, but was unable to prevent the collision. The 55-year-old was trapped in the car as a result of the collision. The fire department freed him and he was taken to a clinic with serious injuries. The people in the streetcar and the man's passenger were uninjured.

Source: www.stern.de