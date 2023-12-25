Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsmunichdiseasesfire departmenttrafficbavariacollisioncaraccidentsstreetcarupper bavaria

Car driver seriously injured after collision with streetcar

A car driver collided with a streetcar in Munich and was seriously injured. The 55-year-old is said to have suffered an internal emergency during the journey and lost control of his car, according to the fire department. The driver of the streetcar braked hard on Monday, but was unable to...

 and  Viktoria Klein
1 min read
The word "Polizei" ("Police") is written on the hood of a patrol car. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
The word "Polizei" ("Police") is written on the hood of a patrol car. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Munich - Car driver seriously injured after collision with streetcar

A car driver collided with a streetcar in Munich and was seriously injured. The 55-year-old is said to have suffered an internal emergency during the journey and lost control of his car, according to the fire department. The driver of the streetcar braked hard on Monday, but was unable to prevent the collision. The 55-year-old was trapped in the car as a result of the collision. The fire department freed him and he was taken to a clinic with serious injuries. The people in the streetcar and the man's passenger were uninjured.

Press release

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

A blue light can be seen on the roof of a police emergency vehicle. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Two injured and five vehicles damaged in accident

Two people have been injured and five vehicles damaged in an accident on the Autobahn 6 near Sinsheim (Rhine-Neckar district). According to police reports on Monday, a 24-year-old woman lost control of her car, presumably due to an object on the road. The vehicle skidded, hit a truck and then...

 and  Vladimir Milov
Members Public

Latest