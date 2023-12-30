Skip to content
Car driver hits cyclist and flees: Man injured

A car driver hit a 43-year-old cyclist on a country road in the district of Gifhorn and drove off without looking after the seriously injured man. The accident occurred between Müden/Aller and Gerstenbüttel.

During the subsequent search operation, the police discovered a car with fresh signs of an accident and defective dipped headlights, as the officers reported in the evening. The 36-year-old driver admitted that he had caused an accident.

A breath test revealed an alcohol level of 1.33 per mille, the statement continued. The 36-year-old is now being investigated for several offenses. The seriously injured cyclist was taken to hospital.

