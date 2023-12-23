Traffic - Car driver dies in head-on collision with truck

A 21-year-old driver has died in a collision with a truck. According to the police in Darmstadt, the man drove his car into the oncoming lane on federal highway 45 near Groß-Umstadt in southern Hesse on Friday for reasons that are still unclear. There, his car collided head-on with the oncoming truck. The 29-year-old truck driver suffered minor injuries in the accident. The federal highway had to be fully closed in the area for the recovery and rescue work.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de