Traffic - Car driver dies in head-on collision with truck
A 21-year-old driver has died in a collision with a truck. According to the police in Darmstadt, the man drove his car into the oncoming lane on federal highway 45 near Groß-Umstadt in southern Hesse on Friday for reasons that are still unclear. There, his car collided head-on with the oncoming truck. The 29-year-old truck driver suffered minor injuries in the accident. The federal highway had to be fully closed in the area for the recovery and rescue work.
Read also:
- A clan member is punished here
- Traffic lawyer warns: Don't talk to the police!
- Will he be convicted as Jutta's murderer after 37 years?
- He also wanted to kill his cousin
Source: www.stern.de