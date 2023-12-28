Police investigate - Car driver collides with regional train at level crossing

There was a collision between a regional train and a car at an unrestricted level crossing in Torgelow (Vorpommern-Greifswald district) on Thursday. A 68-year-old car driver had overlooked an approaching regional express train, according to the police. The car was dragged around 70 meters by the railcar. No one was injured in the accident. The police are now investigating for dangerous interference with rail traffic.

