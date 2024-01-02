Traffic accident - Car crashes into vehicles and house wall - driver dies

A 67-year-old man crashed his car into a house wall and several parked vehicles in Berlin-Kreuzberg - and died. Whether he succumbed to his accident injuries or a medical emergency caused the accident and death is the subject of an ongoing investigation, according to the police.

The driver was driving on Dudenstraße in the direction of Platz der Luftbrücke on Tuesday morning. He veered off the road to the left, onto the sidewalk and crashed into two scooters parked there. He then hit a house wall and a car parked on the right-hand side of the road. Police officers then found the 67-year-old man lifeless at the wheel. Resuscitation measures were in vain.

