Traffic accidents - Car crashes into truck on A2: one dead and one seriously injured

A 40-year-old driver has died in an accident on the Autobahn 2 near Magdeburg. His 36-year-old passenger was taken to hospital with serious injuries, according to the highway police.

The 40-year-old had skidded in his car at the Magdeburg junction on Tuesday morning for reasons as yet unknown and hit a truck in front of him. This caused his car to veer off the road to the right. The 40-year-old was seriously injured and died at the scene of the accident, according to the police. Rescue workers took the passenger, who was also seriously injured, to hospital. The truck driver was reportedly uninjured. The police are investigating the circumstances.

