Accident - Car crashes into tree near Naunhof - driver seriously injured

A 27-year-old was severely injured in a car accident near Naunhof. He was taken to a hospital by a helicopter ambulance.

The 27-year-old allegedly drove off the road to the left from the village street on Sunday evening for unknown reasons, according to the police. After that, the car collided with a tree.

The unfortunate incident occurred in Saxony, leading to heavy traffic in the area. Despite traffic control measures, several secondary accidents were reported due to drivers attempting to maneuver around the scene.

