German Federal StatesNewstrafficdistrict of leipzigcaraccidentsHospitalssaxonypolice

Car crashes into tree in Zwenkau: five minor injuries

A fire department ambulance drives on a road. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
District of Leipzig - Car crashes into tree in Zwenkau: five minor injuries

A 21-year-old man crashed his car into a tree in Zwenkau(Leipzig district). He and four other occupants were slightly injured, as the police reported on Thursday. According to the report, the car left the road on a left-hand bend on Wednesday evening. The injured were taken to hospital for further treatment. The car was no longer roadworthy after the accident and was towed away. The exact cause and the amount of material damage are still unclear. It is also not known how old the occupants are.

Source: www.stern.de

