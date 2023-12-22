Bamberg - Car crashes into tree: Driver's life in danger
A 22-year-old driver has suffered life-threatening injuries in an accident in Bamberg. The man lost control of his vehicle on Thursday and drove into a tree, according to the police. According to the information, there were three other, younger men in the car. According to initial information, they were slightly injured, said a spokesperson.
Source: www.stern.de