Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewscarpoliceupper franconiaaccidentsaccidentvehicledanger to lifementrafficbavariabamberg

Car crashes into tree: Driver's life in danger

A 22-year-old driver has suffered life-threatening injuries in an accident in Bamberg. The man lost control of his vehicle on Thursday and drove into a tree, according to the police. According to the information, there were three other, younger men in the car. According to initial information,...

 and  Lauren Adams
1 min read
A sign with the inscription "Emergency room" hangs on a hospital. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
A sign with the inscription "Emergency room" hangs on a hospital. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Bamberg - Car crashes into tree: Driver's life in danger

A 22-year-old driver has suffered life-threatening injuries in an accident in Bamberg. The man lost control of his vehicle on Thursday and drove into a tree, according to the police. According to the information, there were three other, younger men in the car. According to initial information, they were slightly injured, said a spokesperson.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

The stalls at the 589th Dresden Striezelmarkt are brightly lit at the opening. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Two million visitors to Striezelmarkt in 2023

According to the city, around two million people will have visited this year's Dresden Striezelmarkt. This means that the number of guests is still below the level before the corona pandemic, as a city hall spokesperson said on Friday when asked. Two days before the end of the 589th edition of...

 and  Lauren Adams
Members Public

Latest