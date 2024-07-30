- Car crashes into tree - driver dies

In a severe car crash in the Marburg-Biedenkopf district, the driver lost their life. The 59-year-old's vehicle, for unknown reasons, veered off the road between Gladenbach-Weidenhausen and Bad Endbach, as reported by the police. The car collided with a guardrail, was launched into the air, and struck a tree. Despite resuscitation efforts, the driver succumbed at the scene of the accident.

