Traffic - Car crashes into tree and catches fire: driver dies

A driver has been fatally injured after crashing his car into a tree on the B198 federal highway near Möllenbeck (Mecklenburg Lake District). The identity of the man has not yet been conclusively clarified, the police announced early Monday morning. It is currently assumed that he is a 64-year-old from the region. According to initial investigations, the car left the road on Sunday evening for as yet unexplained reasons and crashed head-on into the tree. The car caught fire and the man was unable to free himself from the burning vehicle in time. The B198 was closed for several hours.

Police statement

Source: www.stern.de