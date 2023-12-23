Accident - Car crashes into streetcar: woman injured

A 32-year-old woman was slightly injured in a collision between a car and a streetcar in Rostock. According to initial findings by the police, the car driver collided with the streetcar while turning on Friday morning. Both vehicles were traveling in the same direction. It initially remained unclear how the accident occurred.

Other road users were reportedly uninjured. Investigators estimated the damage to property at around 15,000 euros. As a result of the collision, there were road closures and delays in rush-hour traffic in the Hansaviertel district.

Police press release

Source: www.stern.de