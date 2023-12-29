Freital - Car crashes into street lamp: 51-year-old dies

A 51-year-old man crashed his car into a street lamp in Freital (district of Saxon Switzerland-Eastern Ore Mountains). He was fatally injured, as the police announced on Friday. According to the report, the man left the road late on Thursday evening for unknown reasons. After the collision with the lamppost, the car caught fire. The 51-year-old was reportedly able to free himself from the car, but died at the scene of the accident. The car burned out completely. Investigations into the exact cause of the accident are ongoing.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de