Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsstreet lamptrafficemergenciessaxonycountyaccidentsfreitalsaxon switzerlandpolicecar

Car crashes into street lamp: 51-year-old dies

A 51-year-old man crashed his car into a street lamp in Freital (district of Saxon Switzerland-Eastern Ore Mountains). He was fatally injured, as the police announced on Friday. According to the report, the man left the road late on Thursday evening for unknown reasons. After the collision with...

 and  Carmen Simpson
1 min read
Police officers stand behind a police tape. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Police officers stand behind a police tape. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Freital - Car crashes into street lamp: 51-year-old dies

A 51-year-old man crashed his car into a street lamp in Freital (district of Saxon Switzerland-Eastern Ore Mountains). He was fatally injured, as the police announced on Friday. According to the report, the man left the road late on Thursday evening for unknown reasons. After the collision with the lamppost, the car caught fire. The 51-year-old was reportedly able to free himself from the car, but died at the scene of the accident. The car burned out completely. Investigations into the exact cause of the accident are ongoing.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

A police patrol car on the road with its blue lights switched on. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Gazebo burns out: Fireworks found inside

A garden shed in the Ludwigslust-Parchim district has burnt out, probably because unknown persons threw firecrackers inside the shed. A passer-by discovered the fire in Hagenow on Thursday evening and alerted the fire department, police said on Friday. When the emergency services arrived, the...

 and  Anne Legman
Members Public
Igor Levit, pianist, speaks at the "Fridays for Israel" rally. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Igor Levit wants more commitment to democracy

Berlin-based pianist Igor Levit would like to see more social commitment to democracy in the coming year. "I would like the Federal Chancellor to start explaining that the battles will become tougher in the coming years," said the 36-year-old in an interview with the German Press Agency. "And...

 and  Elizabeth Wells
Members Public

Latest