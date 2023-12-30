Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
PanoramaNewsaccidentstrafficbus stopnorth rhine-westphaliabonncarniederkasselaccidentfatal accidentgermanyvehicle

Car crashes into bus stop near Bonn - 14-year-old dead

Fatal accident in Niederkassel near Bonn. A vehicle leaves the road. All help comes too late for a 14-year-old.

 and  Ann Bradley
1 min read
The badly damaged vehicle at the bus stop in Niederkassel. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
The badly damaged vehicle at the bus stop in Niederkassel. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Accidents - Car crashes into bus stop near Bonn - 14-year-old dead

A car has hit a 14-year-old boy at a bus stop in Niederkassel near Bonn and fatally injured him. The car left the road on Saturday for as yet unexplained reasons, said a police spokesman.

The driver, his passenger and a child in the vehicle were seriously injured. Several media outlets had previously reported on the incident. Pictures from the scene of the accident showed the badly damaged vehicle. The bus stop resembled a pile of rubble.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

Latest

A swan is walking on a flooded cycle path on the banks of the Rhine in the Schierstein district.....aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Flood situation in Hesse remains relaxed

The flood situation in Hesse remains relaxed. As the Hessian State Agency for Nature Conservation, Environment and Geology (HLNUG) announced in Wiesbaden on Saturday, there could be a brief rise in water levels at some gauges following the rainfall on Friday. However, according to current...

 and  Carmen Simpson
Members Public