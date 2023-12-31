Rhine-Sieg district - Car crashes into bus stop near Bonn: 14-year-old dead

A car has hit a 14-year-old boy at a bus stop in Niederkassel near Bonn and fatally injured him. The car left the road on Saturday for as yet unexplained reasons, said a police spokesman. The driver, his passenger and a child in the vehicle were seriously injured. Several media outlets had previously reported on the incident. Pictures from the scene of the accident showed the badly damaged vehicle. The bus stop looked like a pile of rubble. The scene of the accident was still cordoned off in the evening. The police wanted to release more information about the accident on Sunday.

Source: www.stern.de