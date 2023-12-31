Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsvehiclepolicebus stopnorth rhine-westphaliarhine-sieg-districtcartrafficbonnniederkasselaccidentsgermany

Car crashes into bus stop near Bonn: 14-year-old dead

A car has hit a 14-year-old boy at a bus stop in Niederkassel near Bonn and fatally injured him. The car left the road on Saturday for as yet unexplained reasons, said a police spokesman. The driver, his passenger and a child in the vehicle were seriously injured. Several media outlets had...

 and  Vladimir Milov
1 min read
A police patrol car with flashing blue lights. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
A police patrol car with flashing blue lights. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Rhine-Sieg district - Car crashes into bus stop near Bonn: 14-year-old dead

A car has hit a 14-year-old boy at a bus stop in Niederkassel near Bonn and fatally injured him. The car left the road on Saturday for as yet unexplained reasons, said a police spokesman. The driver, his passenger and a child in the vehicle were seriously injured. Several media outlets had previously reported on the incident. Pictures from the scene of the accident showed the badly damaged vehicle. The bus stop looked like a pile of rubble. The scene of the accident was still cordoned off in the evening. The police wanted to release more information about the accident on Sunday.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

A car lies on its roof after an accident on Schulenburger Landstraße in Hanover-Vinhorst. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Four injured in car accident in Hanover

Four people have been injured in a collision between two cars in Hanover-Vinhorst. One of the two vehicles overturned in the accident on Saturday evening and came to rest on its roof, according to the fire department. According to the fire department, the two cars involved in the accident were...

 and  Mark Rodriguez
Members Public
An ambulance drives to an operation. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Man loses hand due to firework rocket

Shortly before New Year's Eve, a man lost a hand when setting off a firework rocket in the Berlin district of Kaulsdorf. The 40-year-old set off the signal rocket on the terrace of a bungalow in Habsheimer Straße (Marzahn-Hellersdorf district) on Saturday, Berlin police said on Sunday morning....

 and  Mark Rodriguez
Members Public

Latest

A car lies on its roof after an accident on Schulenburger Landstraße in Hanover-Vinhorst. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Four injured in car accident in Hanover

Four people have been injured in a collision between two cars in Hanover-Vinhorst. One of the two vehicles overturned in the accident on Saturday evening and came to rest on its roof, according to the fire department. According to the fire department, the two cars involved in the accident were...

 and  Mark Rodriguez
Members Public