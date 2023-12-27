Traffic - Car crashes into advertising pillar: 100,000 euros damage

A 22-year-old man has crashed into an advertising pillar in Kassel, causing damage of more than 100,000 euros. The man lost control on Tuesday evening, probably due to speeding, and skidded his car, police said on Wednesday.

The car swerved, drove across the oncoming lane and hit several traffic signs before crashing into the advertising pillar. This toppled over due to the force of the impact and was destroyed. The 22-year-old and his two passengers were uninjured. In addition to the total loss of the car, worth around 100,000 euros, there was also around 6000 euros worth of damage to the signs and the advertising pillar. The police are investigating.

