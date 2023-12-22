Accident - Car crashes into a hedge in Meerane: driver seriously injured
An 82-year-old driver drove his car and a trailer into a hedge in Meerane (Zwickau district) on Thursday afternoon. The man was seriously injured, according to the Zwickau police on Friday. A crane had to recover the car from the hedge. Officers estimate the damage at 18,000 euros.
