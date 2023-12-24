Accidents - Car crashes in Hamburg: two dead

A driver and his passenger have died in a car accident in Hamburg. Another passenger was seriously injured, according to police reports on Sunday morning. The trio had been driving in the Harvestehude district on Sunday night. On a bend, the driver presumably lost control of his car due to excessive speed. The car crashed into a garden wall, overturned and came to rest on its side. The female passenger was thrown out of the vehicle and the driver was trapped in the car. The two accident victims, around 30 years old according to the police, succumbed to their serious injuries.

The third occupant was also trapped in the car. However, she was rescued alive from the car and was taken to hospital with serious injuries. Witnesses who rushed to the scene may have saved the woman's life: They used a fire extinguisher to fight the fire caused by the accident, according to the fire department. They also looked after the injured woman until the professional helpers arrived.

Press release from the fire department

Source: www.stern.de