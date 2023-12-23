Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsdistrict of gifhornlower saxonyaccidentcaraccidentspolicewomanemergenciestraffic

Car collides with cyclist: woman dies

A cyclist has died in an accident with a car in Müden in the district of Gifhorn. According to the police, an 83-year-old man crashed his car into the cyclist riding in front of him on the road. The 67-year-old was so seriously injured that she died at the scene of the accident. It was...

 and  Ksenia Johnson
1 min read

Tired - Car collides with cyclist: woman dies

A cyclist has died in an accident with a car in Müden in the district of Gifhorn. According to the police, an 83-year-old man crashed his car into the cyclist riding in front of him on the road. The 67-year-old was so seriously injured that she died at the scene of the accident. It was initially unclear exactly how the accident happened.

Police press release

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

A fire department vehicle with its blue lights switched on at an emergency scene. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Rescue workers find lifeless person after fire

Following the fire in a house in Wilkau-Haßlau (Zwickau district), rescue workers found a dead person on Saturday morning. According to the Zwickau police department, the identity of the person has not yet been determined. However, it is assumed that it is the 90-year-old occupant of the house....

 and  John Stellmacher
Members Public

Latest