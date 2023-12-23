Tired - Car collides with cyclist: woman dies

A cyclist has died in an accident with a car in Müden in the district of Gifhorn. According to the police, an 83-year-old man crashed his car into the cyclist riding in front of him on the road. The 67-year-old was so seriously injured that she died at the scene of the accident. It was initially unclear exactly how the accident happened.

